Covid-19 in Bulgaria, roundup April 23: 1097 cases, 1048 pre-trial proceedings

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 73 in the past 24 hours to a total of 1097, the national operational headquarters said in an evening update on April 23.

This is the highest single increase in a 24-hour period.

A total of 270 people are in hospital, eight more than 24 hours ago, while the number in intensive care, 37, is unchanged.

In the past 24 hours, the number of deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by three to 52.

Ninety-five medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus, the operational HQ said.

A total of 1048 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated since the start of the State of Emergency on March 13 for non-compliance with measures and rules regarding the spread of Covid-19, the Prosecutor’s Office said on April 23.

The largest number is in the district of Varna, 136, followed by the district of Haskovo, 91.

Of the total, 116 are for false statements on declarations submitted at checkpoints controlling intercity travel.

A total of 125 072 people were turned back from intercity travel checkpoints. The most were at checkpoints at exits from and entrances to Sofia, 68 552.

An intercity travel checkpoint in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv. Photo: Interior Ministry press centre.

A total of 12 852 fines have been issued for breaking or failing to implement anti-epidemic measures.

Of the fines, 8703 are for failing to wear a protective mask or other appropriate face covering while in public. The largest number was in Plovdiv, 1502. The fine for a first offence is 300 to 1000 leva, and for a second offence, 1000 to 2000 leva.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, accompanied by operational headquarters chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, visited a company making protective clothing on April 23.

Borissov said that he would inform the day’s online meeting of the European Council that Bulgaria already had quantities of protective clothing above reserve. “We will stock up and then help other countries.”

One company alone could produce 15 000 items of protective clothing a week, he said.

Borissov told Mutafchiyski to e-mail hospitals in the country to say that additional protective clothing could be provided if needed.



“All medics in Bulgaria should be calm. If any medical establishment calls for protective clothing, it will receive them within hours, transportation is provided,” Borissov said.

The Supreme Administrative Court said on April 13 that it had initiated five cases in response to applications by individuals against orders by the Minister of Health in connection with the State of Emergency.

The hearings will be held in open court.

On April 15, the court overruled an application against the Health Minister’s order that Bulgarian citizens returning from abroad must be placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine.



The Prosecutor’s Office said on April 23 that three pre-trial proceedings had been initiated against a resident of the town of Smyadovo for breaking 14-day quarantine on three different days after returning from Sweden.

The three cases will be merged into one. A guilty verdict will mean prison for up to five years and a fine from 10 000 to 50 000 leva.



Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments