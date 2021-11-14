New record number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a week in 2021

Share this: Facebook

A total of 1186 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, the highest Covid-19 death toll in the country in a week in 2021, going by figures posted by the unified information portal on November 14.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is now 26 191.

The previous record high in a week this year was 1087 in the week ending November 7, and before that, 885 in the week ending October 31.

Figures posted daily by the Health Ministry show that the vast majority of those who died, more than nine out of 10, were unvaccinated.

To date, 654 819 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 23 313 in the past week.

There are 113 840 active cases, an increase of 1189 compared with the figure in the November 7 report.

A total of 8178 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in Bulgaria, 192 fewer than the figure in the November 7 report, with 745 in intensive care, 13 more than a week ago.

A total of 434 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 16 703, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

To date, 3 065 144 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 104 334 in the past week, including 7707 in the past day.

A total of 1 620 045 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 57 212 in the past week, including 4862 in the past day.

A total of 40 911 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 14 624 in the past week, including 870 in the past day.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

