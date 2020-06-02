Bulgaria says Covid-19 epidemic is subsiding

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Covid-19 epidemic in Bulgaria is subsiding and the number of new cases is decreasing in relative terms, Professor Todor Kantardzhiev of the national operational headquarters said on June 2.

In the past 24 hours, 1220 PCR tests were performed, of which 19 were positive.

Of those who tested positive, nine are in hospital and 10 under home treatment.

To date, more than 60 000 PCR tests have been done.

The number of tests that had been done was continually increasing because although “we are entering a phase of extinction of the epidemic” the number of tests should not be reduced, Kantardzhiev said.

A total of 2538 people had tested positive for new coronavirus, while the number of active cases is 1271.

A total of 1123 people have recovered, about 44 per cent of those who had tested positive.

The death toll is 144. Four people died in the past 24 hours.

These included a 78-year-old man at Fifth City Hospital in Sofia, who had no signs of any other illnesses.

The figure also included a 78-year-old man in Sliven with ischaemic heart disease and diabetes, a 62-year-old man in Stara Zagora hospital with prostate adenoma and a 66-year-old woman from Pazardzhik, who had diabetes.



(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments