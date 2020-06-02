Bulgaria utilities regulator cuts gas prices, leaves central heating unchanged

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved a 9.04 per cent decrease in gas prices for end-users starting June 1, the latest in a series of cuts decreed by the regulator as a result of the amended terms of the contract with Russia’s Gazprom, agreed in March.

The price set by EWRC was 20.33 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The gas price change did not trigger an immediate cut in central heating prices, but the regulator said that it would take the reduced price into account when it sets the annual central heating prices on July 1.

EWRC also said it was discussing a proposal for the regulated electricity prices, which envisioned an average cut of 0.55 per cent for consumers.

Under that proposal, consumers in western Bulgaria, including capital city Sofia, would see their bills go down by 0.45 per cent, while those serviced by Energo-Pro would pay 1.69 per cent less. Customers of EVN in southern Bulgaria would pay 0.15 per cent more.

