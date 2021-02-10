Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 62 more deaths, another rise in active cases

Share this: Facebook

Sixty-two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9482, the national information system said on February 10.

Of 13 228 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1212 – about 9.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 226 061 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 22 065 active cases, an increase of 691 in the past 24 hours.

There are 3129 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 72, with 266 in intensive care, a decrease of eight.

Thirty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9735.

The national information system said that 459 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 194 514.

A total of 3540 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past day, bringing the total to 62 428. The report said that 17 946 second doses had been administered.

