Bulgaria’s Health Minister names threshold for stricter anti-epidemic measures

A decision on introducing new and stricter anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria would be taken if a threshold was crossed with a rate of more than 200 per 100 000 population infected with new coronavirus over the previous two weeks, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on February 9.

Updated data of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria over the past two weeks is expected to be ready on February 11.

Recent days have seen a general trend of increases in the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

Angelov said that since January, regional health inspectorates had been in contact with general practitioners regarding people who want to be immunised.

“We have asked within a month and a half for each doctor to prepare lists of those wishing to be immunised,” Angelov said.

For people aged 65 and over and for people with chronic diseases, the necessary quantities of vaccines will be provided for immunisation in the offices of general practitioners, and mobile teams will be available in hard-to-reach settlements.

Asked about the immunisation of Central Election Commission (CEC) members and district and sectional election commissions, Angelov said: “There is nothing difficult when people are determined to do it. Conversely, if there is reluctance, the search for excuses begins”.

His comments come against a background of the CEC predicting difficulties in carrying out the process of immunising election officials.

Vaccines for all those officials participating in the election process and who want to be vaccinated are provided, Angelov said.

The Ministry of Health has sent a letter to the CEC requesting a list of names and contact details of the people to be immunised. The aim is to make arrangements that ensure the safe conduct of the parliamentary elections, he said.

