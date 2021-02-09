Union: 42.5% of teachers in Bulgaria want Covid-19 vaccination

Share this: Facebook

About 42.5 per cent of teachers in Bulgaria want to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a poll by the education trade union of the Podkrepa labour federation, Bulgarian National Television reported on February 9.

The union said that between 20 and 25 per cent of parents of school pupils were willing for their children to undergo testing for Covid-19.

In other news related to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria:

Immunisation of teachers in the Blagoevgrad district began on February 9.

A total of 246 people working in the education system will be vaccinated.

The vaccinations are being carried out according to a schedule, and if it turns out that one of the registrants is not able to come, another person takes the place.

The Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease did not result in a baby boom in Bulgaria in 2020, according to an analysis by the Hospital Index of National Health Insurance Fund data.

On the contrary, there were fewer births in Bulgaria in 2020 than in the previous year, going down by 794, from 54 762 to 53 968.

The Defence Ministry said that immunisation of Bulgaria’s military personnel began on February 8.

The process began with personnel from the 61st Stryama Mechanised Brigade in Karlovo who are preparing to participate in Nato’s Decisive Support mission in Afghanistan.

A total of 85 per cent of the personnel in the contingent wished to be vaccinated. Four medical teams took part in the vaccination – the medics from the brigade, two teams from the Military Hospital in Plovdiv and one from the Military Medical Academy in Sofia.

