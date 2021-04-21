Covid-19: 106 more deaths, active cases decrease again

Share this: Facebook

A total of 106 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 15 518, according to the April 21 report by the national information system.

To date, 390 911 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

Of 13 800 tests done in the past day, a total of 2096 – about 15.2 per cent – proved positive.

There are 61 120 active cases, a decrease of 1361 compared with the figure in the April 20 report.

A total of 8598 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 236 in the past 24 hours, with 765 in intensive care, a decrease of 15.

Forty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 12 931.

The report said that 3351 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 314 273.

To date, 657 333 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 11 876 in the past day.

A total of 135 377 people have received a second dose, including 4308 in the past day.

