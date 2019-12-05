TEDxVitosha 2020. The Dream Maker

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Dreaming: is it just a fantasy or…? We’ll talk about it later. But first – what is TEDxVitosha?

It is a day full of vibrant energy and excitement: a conference + happening + interactions + entertainment + workshops + inspiration + networking + ideas-for-the-future … In short, it is a dream factory. It gives voice to good practices and creates an atmosphere of sharing with an audience, which is young at heart and curious to learn. A unique event that makes people find the right perspective and the courage to follow the dream. A sparkle that lights a fire!

When do people start dreaming? How long does it take to find what they are dreaming about? Is it a bumpy road or a slide adventure? Are there people who are willing to help or is it you after all?

How hard is it to keep going even when it seems impossible? How high do you think is your highest?

Sometimes the dream may be to place Bulgaria on the world wine map. Tsvetelina Nikolova has the ambition and knowledge to make it happen, so the Globe can learn about the magic of Bulgarian wine. On TEDxVitosha 2020 she will guide us there.

A story of how the road turns into a highway will come from Kiril Petkov. A story of great options in the USA but a decision to come back to Bulgaria to invest time, money and knowledge into education of young people in the Center for Applied Research and Innovations at the Faculty of Biology. What does it take to create ProViotic – the world’s only biovegan probiotic. How does it feel to have Oprah Winfrey and Novak Djokovic as your clients?

Sofiya Kalinova will prove that you don’t need to raise your voice to be heard. This deaf young woman, recognized as one of the Ten Most Outstanding Young Persons of the World (2015), will “talk” in Bulgarian sign language on the TEDxVitosha stage – about the courage to fight for the rights of deaf students in Europe. She is an inspiration not only for people with disabilities to whom the system refuses a decent realization, but also for everyone out there who have lost their path.

And then, there is a Master who is going to share the philosophy of Shaolin monks. To live today, now and here – this is the philosophy of Shi Heng Yi, who has been studying and practicing the interaction between mind and body for more than 30 years.

Actually to dream may mean to fantasize. And yes, this is the fuel that moves you and makes you feel alive. But dreams don’t work unless you do. Make a small step. Join TEDxVitosha 2020.

For more information – www.tedxvitosha.com

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of the event.

Comments

comments