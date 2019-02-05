He didn’t want to be constricted: Boa escapes in shopping mall in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

The search was on in a shopping mall in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv on February 5 after a boa constrictor escaped from an exotic pet shop, local media reported.

A sighting of the reptile by staff at the mall led to the closure of shops on the second floor of the building. Some media reported that the sighting also led to screaming.

Initial reports said that the snake was a python, leading the owner to state a correction that it was a boa, of 1.2 metres in length and eight kilograms in weight. (Presumably, were it a Python, it would have remained in the pet shop, performing the Parrot Sketch.)

One suspicion was that the boa was hiding in the suspended ceiling of the building. Police and a team from the special operations division of the fire brigade were called, equipped with special hooks.

However, at the insistence of the police, the fire brigade team was sent away, Bulgarian National Radio said.

The shop owner was assisting in the search, being conducted by police, and which by early afternoon had been going on for more than two hours, reports said.

(Photo of a boa constrictor: flickr.com/dsevictoria)

