Jannsen Covid-19 vaccine: EMA finds benefits outweigh risks of side-effects

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee (PRAC) concluded on April 20 that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen, the agency said in a media statement.

PRAC also concluded that these events should be listed as “very rare” side effects of the vaccine, the EMA said.

The committee took into consideration all currently available evidence including eight reports from the United States of serious cases of unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets, one of which had a fatal outcome.

As of April 13, more than seven million people had received Janssen’s vaccine in the United States.

All cases occurred in people under 60 years of age within three weeks after vaccination, the majority in women. Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed, the EMA said.

PRAC noted that the blood clots occurred mostly at unusual sites such as in veins in the brain, the abdomen and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding.

The cases reviewed were very similar to the cases that occurred with the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, Vaxzevria, the EMA said.

Healthcare professionals and people who will receive the vaccine should be aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within three weeks of vaccination, it said.

“Covid-19 is associated with a risk of hospitalisation and death. The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects,” the EMA said.

EMA’s scientific assessment underpins the safe and effective use of Covid-19 vaccines, the statement said.

Use of the vaccine during vaccination campaigns at national level will take into account the pandemic situation and vaccine availability in individual EU countries.

One plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is an immune response, leading to a condition similar to one seen sometimes in patients treated with heparin called heparin induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), the EMA said.

PRAC emphasises the importance of prompt specialist medical treatment.

By recognising the signs of bloods clots and low blood platelets and treating them early, healthcare professionals can help those affected in their recovery and avoid complications. Thrombosis in combination with thrombocytopenia requires specialised clinical management.

Healthcare professionals should consult applicable guidance and/or consult specialists (for example, haematologists, specialists in coagulation) to diagnose and treat this condition.

“As for all vaccines, EMA will continue to monitor the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and provide the public with the latest information,” the statement said.

Bulgaria’s next delivery of vaccines against Covid-19 is expected by the end of the week, 24 000 doses of the Janssen vaccine, the country’s Health Ministry said on April 19.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!