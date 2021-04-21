Bulgaria’s Medicines Agency head: 5.5M doses of Covid-19 vaccines coming by end of June

Share this: Facebook

Deliveries to Bulgaria of about 5.5 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 are expected by the end of June, Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said in an interview with Bulgarian National Television on April 21.

Kirilov said that next week, about 140 000 doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 would be delivered to Bulgaria, followed by 270 000 each week in May and up to 410 000 doses in June.

He said that it was expected that by the end of June, there would be deliveries of about half a million doses of the Janssen vaccine, 3.5 million of BioNTech-Pfizer, 420 000 of Moderna and about a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Bulgaria was not considering stopping administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, Kirilov said.

“In order for a vaccine to be withdrawn, there must be data showing a problem with efficacy, safety and quality, as this is a centrally authorised product, that, is the EMA (European Medicines Agency) evaluates it and issues the authorisation, it is within their competence.”

He recommended that people vaccinated with Astra Zeneca have a second dose of the same vaccine, 84 days after the first, if they had no serious side effects after the first dose and if they do not fall into the risk group.

On April 19, it was announced that those who had received a first dose of AstraZeneca would be able to choose between a second dose of that vaccine or of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

No cases of the severe and very rare side-effects associated with thrombosis and thrombocytopenia had been reported in Bulgaria, Kirilov said.

