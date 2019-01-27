Opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party to begin deciding candidates for European Parliament elections

Share this: Facebook

The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will open nominations on January 28 for its candidates for the country’s May 2019 European Parliament elections and in mid-March, it will be clear who will top the list.

This is according to BSP MP Kristian Vigenin, who told public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television on January 27 that he expected that the list leader would be current BSP MP Elena Yoncheva.

Yoncheva, who has made documentary films and is frequently described in Bulgarian media as “a journalist”, is the subject of allegations by Bulgarian prosecutors of large-scale money-laundering in connection with failed Corporate Commercial Bank. She denies the allegations, which she and the BSP allege amount to political persecution by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party, the majority partner in the governing coalition.

GERB, in turn, denies the BSP claims that the Prosecutor’s Office is acting against Yoncheva on the orders of the ruling coalition.

For some time, there has been speculation in Bulgaria about who will get top spot in the BSP list for the May 26 2019 European Parliament elections in Bulgaria.

The current leader of the BSP, Kornelia Ninova, is seen as keen to remove her predecessor, Sergei Stanishev, from this slot.

