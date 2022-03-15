Border Police: 78 000 Ukrainians arrived in Bulgaria since February 24

Share this: Facebook

About 78 000 Ukrainians have arrived in Bulgaria since February 24, the start of the current Russian invasion of Ukraine.

About 37 000 currently remain in Bulgaria, according to Border Police figures reported by Bulgarian National Television.



Bulgaria’s government announced on March 14 a national hotline for those fleeing the war in Ukraine and for all issues related to receiving them in Bulgaria. The numbers are 02/905 5555 and +380 322 465 075.

The Bulgarian government has set up a website to assist Ukrainians, and to provide information to those in Bulgaria who want to help: ukraine.gov.bg. The website has versions in Ukrainian, English, Bulgarian and Russian.

The UN refugee agency said that as of March 14, more than 2.9 million people had fled Ukraine.

The largest number went to Poland, close to 1.8 million, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees.

In second place in terms of arrivals was Romania, 422 086, followed by Moldova, 337 215, the refugee agency said.

(Illustration: UNHCR)

