Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 5035 active cases, 11 more deaths, 847 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria dropped for a second consecutive day on August 5, by 36 to a total of 5035, according to data posted by the national information system.

There were 11 more deaths in the past day, bringing the total to 415.

The number of patients in hospital has increased by 24 to a total of 847. Forty-one are in intensive care.

A total of 5325 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, with 255 proving positive.

The number of patients who have recovered has risen by 280 to a total of 6964.

Eleven more medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 711.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 43, Bourgas nine, Varna 31, Veliko Turnovo seven, Vidin one, Gabrovo 11, Dobrich 10, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil two, Lovech one, Pazardzhik eight, Pernik 13, Pleven six, Plovdiv 32, Razgrad two, Rousse three, Silistra four, Sliven one, Smolyan 14, Sofia district five, Sofia city 34, Stara Zagora five, Turgovishte one, Haskovo two, Shoumen one and Yambol eight.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments