First residence permits issued by Bulgaria to non-EU nationals up 22.3% in 2023 y/y

In 2023, Bulgaria issued a total of 19 375 first residence permits with a validity of at least three months to non-EU nationals, an increase of 22.3 per cent compared with 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July4.

The largest number were issued on the basis of remunerated activities, 6466.

This was followed by family reasons, 6160, “other” reasons 4443 and education and study 2306, the NSI said.

“EU Blue Card’ residence permits added up to 924, a total of 195 fewer than in 2022.

In 2019, Bulgaria issued 4097 first residence permits to non-EU nationals, 2902 in 2020 – the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, with increases to 4174 in 2021 and 5345 in 2022, according to the NSI.

