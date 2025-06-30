Bulgaria’s June 2025 was one of the country’s driest months of June in past 100 years

June 2025 in Bulgaria was one of the country’s driest months of June in the past 100 years, the national meteorological bureau said in a regular monthly report.

In June, most rivers in Bulgaria had water levels around and below the average water levels and around the low water levels, the report said.

Because of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation in the agricultural zone of the country, soil moisture reserves sharply decreased.

In places in north-western Bulgaria – Bazovets agrostation, and in the southern regions, moisture reserves in the 50cm soil layer for corn and sunflower were completely depleted, and in the one-metre layer (0–100 cm) the level of moisture reserves was low – less than 60 per cent of the maximum field moisture capacity.

The hot weather during the third 10-day period of the month, with maximum temperatures of up to and above 39–40 degrees in Vidin, Lom, Svishtov, Rousse, Sandanski and Chirpan, caused heat stress in agricultural crops, the report said.

Combined with low atmospheric humidity, below 30 per cent, the high temperatures had a negative impact on pollen fertility in vegetable crops such as beans, tomatoes and cucumbers.

The average monthly temperatures were between plus 19 and 25.5 degrees Celsius, deviating from the monthly norm between plus 0.1 and 3.5 degrees.

June 2025 was less warm than June 2024, but much warmer than June 2023.

The highest measured temperature was 40.6 degrees on June 26 in the town of Lom.

The lowest minimum temperature at a weather station in a settlement was 3.6 degrees on June 1 in the town of Chepelare, Smolyan district, and the lowest temperature measured on a mountain peak was minus 3.3 degrees on Musala peak on June 1.

In Sofia, the highest measured temperature was 35.3 degrees on June 27, and the lowest, 7.9 degrees on June 1.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)