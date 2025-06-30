Bulgaria utilities regulator raises gas prices by 3.6% for July 2025

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator has approved a 3.6 per cent increase in the regulated gas price in the country for the month of July, setting the new price at 64.55 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The price hike, which follows three consecutive months of cuts, also keeps the regulated price of natural gas above the level recorded the same month of 2024, when the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) set a price of 58.1 leva a MWh.

Although the regulator did not give a reason for its decision, it is generally linked to the reference price on the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands, which serves as the main European price benchmark.

Domestic consumption for July will be covered by gas received under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered under previously agreed contracts, the regulator said.

