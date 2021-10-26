Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 243 deaths, 5863 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 243 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 23 316, according to the October 26 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 96.3 per cent had not been vaccinated.

Of 51 688 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria in the past day, 5863 – about 11.34 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 575 306 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 82 910 are active. The number of active cases rose by 3598 in the past day.

In Bulgaria, there are 7128 patients with Covid-19 in hospital. The report said that the number of newly-admitted Covid-19 patients in the past day was 1379. There are 608 in intensive care, an increase of eight compared with the figure in the October 25 report.

Seventy-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 497.

In the past day, 15 166 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to date to 2 743 549.

A total of 1 448 683 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 8389 in the past day.

A total of 13 101 have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 608 in the past day.

