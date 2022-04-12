Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 30 deaths, 871 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 30 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 730, according to the April 12 report by the unified information portal.

Of 10 052 tests done in the past day, 871 – about 8.66 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 146 279 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 167 864 are active, according to the report.

The number of active cases decreased by 1793 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2634 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 941 685.

As of April 12, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 164.43 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 172.69 on April 11.

There are 1213 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 203 newly admitted. There are 134 in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the April 11 report.

Twenty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 209.

A total of 4 363 644 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1430 in the past day.

A total of 2 052 505 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 285 in the past day, while 732 382 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1077 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

