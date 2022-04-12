EU launching new humanitarian operation in Moldova for Ukrainian refugees

Share this: Facebook

A humanitarian operation is being rolled out this week in Moldova through the European Humanitarian Response Capacity (EHRC) as part of the response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, according to the European Commission.

The operation, to enhance the EU emergency response and support humanitarian partners already in the field, is on top of already provided EU humanitarian funding, the Commission said.

The United Nations refugee agency, citing figures as of April 11, said that 4.6 million people had fled Ukraine, of whom 413 375 had gone to Moldova.

The EU operation consists of the set-up of a warehouse in Chisinau for humanitarian partners and the delivery of over 1200 EU-owned tents and 4000 blankets for people displaced by the conflict.

This delivery is reaching Moldova thanks to the implementation of three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operations transporting the humanitarian cargo, the European Commission said.

The warehouse and deployment of humanitarian supplies are fully funded by the EU.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “With Russian military aggression on Ukraine unfolding in a devastatingly brutal way, the humanitarian needs of the civilians affected are growing exponentially.

“In order to be able to provide a lifeline to everyone in need, all the capacities available must be mobilised,” Lenarčič said.

This was why, in addition to EU funding for humanitarian partners on the ground, the Commission was also enabling them with concrete operational support.

“Through the mobilisation of the European Humanitarian Response Capacity and its operation in Moldova, the EU reaffirms its support also to those countries hosting refugees who are fleeing from the horrors of this conflict,” he said.

(Photo, of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Moldova in March 2022: EC Audiovisual Service/Dan Gutu)

