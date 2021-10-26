Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Dark red zones rise to 20 out of 28

Share this: Facebook

Twenty out of 28 of the districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, according to the Health Ministry’s classification, which puts the threshold at 500 or more out of 100 000 population, according to the ministry’s update for the 14-day period ending October 26.

This is an increase of two in the past day, with the addition of Bulgaria’s districts of Razgrad and Silistra.

Four districts in Bulgaria are above the 1000-mark in the Covid-19 morbidity rate: Sofia city, 1132.37 out of 100 000 population, Montana 1173.09, Pernik 1113.55 and Vidin 1033.1.

The other dark red zone districts in Bulgaria are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sliven, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

Seven districts in Bulgaria are red zones, meaning a Covid-19 morbidity rate of 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population.

Just one district, Kurdzhali, is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population; the October 26 figure for Kurdzhali is 186.59 per 100 000 population. A week earlier, on October 19, Kurdzhali’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was reported as 128.12 per 100 000 population. At that time, 13 districts in Bulgaria were Covid-19 dark red zones.

The October 26 report showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 736.97 as of October 26, up from 702.39 per 100 000 population on October 25.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has emphasised repeatedly in recent days that the vast majority of those in the country who have died or been hospitalised with Covid-19 had not been vaccinated.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), for the 14-day period ending October 25, the cumulative figure for those in the EU-EEA figure who have received at least a single dose of vaccine against Covid-19 is 79.8 per cent. In Bulgaria, the figure is 25.7 per cent.

The ECDC update showed that as of October 25, the figure for those who had completed the vaccination cycle was 74.6 per cent; but in Bulgaria, it was a mere 24.4 per cent.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

