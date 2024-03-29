Declarations in Parliament mark 20 years of Bulgaria’s membership of Nato

Declarations in Parliament on March 29 marked the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria’s accession to Nato.

Parliament’s largest group, GERB-UDF, described the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria’s membership of the Alliance as a legacy of freedom won with hard work and difficult reforms.



GERB-UDF MP Daniel Mitov, reading a declaration on behalf of the group, said that this was proof of the enduring power of collective security and a rules-based security architecture.



“We live in times in which we must clearly distinguish good from evil and right from wrong,” Mitov said.

“The 20th anniversary of Bulgaria’s membership in Nato is a legacy of freedom won with hard work and difficult reforms.

“Facing the uncertainties of the future, Bulgaria together with our allies are united in our determination to build a world where borders cannot be changed by force and sovereign peoples can freely choose their future.”

The anniversary also was marked by a media statement by Movement and Rights and Freedoms co-leader Delyan Peevski, who said that Bulgaria had proved itself to be a reliable partner in Nato.

Pro-Kremlin minority party Vuzrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov read a declaration criticising Bulgaria’s Nato membership.

On March 29, a conference entitled “20 years of Bulgaria in Nato: Because we are stronger together” was held, co-organised by the Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, Atlantic Club of Bulgaria and Sofia Security Forum.

At 6pm, there is to be celebratory concert in Knyaz Alexander I Square, with performances by National Guard Unit bands and the Nato Jazz Band. Admission is free. The concert is to be broadcast live on public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television.

On March 28, an exhibition entitled “The Bulgarian Army – 20 years of Nato” opened at the National Museum of Military History in Sofia.

