Bulgaria’s Parliament votes November 14 date for presidential election

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has voted for November 14 to be the date of the 2021 presidential election.

The September 2 vote was held without debate, following three weeks of formal and informal discussions to agree on a date.

The BSP-UDF coalition and Bulgarian Socialist Party had wanted the election held on November 7, to avoid a second-round vote – if one takes place – being held on the last possible date allowed by the constitution, November 21.

The November 14 date was backed by Slavi Trifonov’s ITN, Democratic Bulgaria and “Rise Up Bulgaria! We’re Coming” to allow more time for the life of the 46th National Assembly, which seems set to be dissolved as a third attempt to get a government election is certain to prove fruitless.

The sole confirmed candidate in Bulgaria’s 2021 presidential elections is incumbent head of state Roumen Radev, who will be seeking a second and final five-year term.

Trifonov has said ITN will back Radev, who was elected on a socialist-backed ticket and took office in January 2017. Other parties have yet to name candidates.

(Photo of a voting machine: Interior Ministry press centre)

