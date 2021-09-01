Bulgaria utilities regulator hikes gas prices by 20.5% for September 2021

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator decided on September 1 to raise gas prices in the country by 20.5 per cent starting September 1, setting the new price at 69.4 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said that the new price reflected the upward price movements on the main European gas hubs and the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar.

EWRC said that despite the increase, the price of natural gas in Bulgaria was still “nearly 20 per cent lower than the average on European gas hubs.”

The regulator-set gas price in Bulgaria has risen sharply over the past year, having more than tripled from 22.46 leva a MWh in September 2020.

(Photo: Marco Caliulo/sxc.hu)

