Bulgaria’s capital Sofia one of eight sites picked to host European world-class supercomputers

The European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking, EuroHPC, has selected eight sites for supercomputing centres located in eight different EU countries to host new high-performance computing machines.

The hosting sites will be located in Sofia (Bulgaria), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Kajaani (Finland), Bologna (Italy), Bissen (Luxembourg), Minho (Portugal), Maribor (Slovenia), and Barcelona (Spain).

The decision was announced on June 7 by European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel at the EU Telecommunications Council in Luxembourg.

The hosting sites will support Europe’s researchers, industry and businesses in developing new applications in a wide range of areas, from designing medicines and new materials to fighting climate change, the European Commission said.

In total, 19 of the 28 countries participating in the Joint Undertaking will be part of the consortia operating the centres. Together with EU funds, it represents a total budget of € 840 million. The exact funding arrangements for the new supercomputers will be reflected in hosting agreements that will be signed soon.

Gabriel added: “The European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking is a good example of how EU countries can co-operate to drive innovation and compete globally in these highly strategic technologies.

“I am convinced that the new supercomputers that these sites will host will boost Europe’s competitiveness in the digital area. We have demonstrated the strength of our European approach which will bring concrete benefits to our citizens and help our SMEs.”

In today’s world, high-performance computing capabilities are crucial in generating growth and jobs but also for strategic autonomy and innovation in any field, the European Commission said.

“The range of supercomputing uses is vast. It can, for example, forecast the evolution of local and regional weather patterns and predict the size and paths of storms and floods, making it possible to activate early warning systems for extreme weather events.

“It is also used in designing new medicines, solving complex physics equations that model the molecular processes and interactions of a new drug with human tissues. The aviation and automotive industries also use supercomputing to perform complex simulations and test individual components and entire planes and cars,” the Commission said.

Moreover, as they are vital for running large-scale simulations and for data analytics, supercomputers are an extremely important component in the development of artificial intelligence, and to boost Europe’s strengths in cybersecurity and blockchain, the statement said.

(Photo: Serkan ER/freeimages.com)

