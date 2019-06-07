Bulgarian Jewish organisation supports Sofia Pride 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom” has issued a statement of support for Sofia Pride 2019 and the event’s message of “do not give power to hatred”.

“Our organisation strongly and consistently fights against hate and discrimination in Bulgarian society because we believe that Bulgarian citizens should have equal rights regardless of their religion, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation,” Shalom said.

We hope that, following the Jewish tradition of social justice for all human beings, many voices will be heard defending LGBTI equality as an important aspect of a tolerant and respectful human democratic society.

A letter to the organisers, co-signed by Shalom president Associate Professor Alexander Oscar, Central Israelite Religious Council president Sofia Cohen and Shalom CEO Julia Dandolova, said that on June 8, many Shalom members would join the annual procession because of their belief that Bulgarian citizens should have equal rights “as they have a shared responsibility for the development of the democratic and tolerant society in which we want to live”.

“Thank you, that year after year, you publicise the stigma and challenges faced by LGBTI people in Bulgaria and create awareness of the subject of prejudice and discrimination that goes beyond the boundaries of one community or another. We wish success to the Pride and all its accompanying initiatives,” the letter said.

(Photo: The slogan adopted by Shalom in support of Sofia Pride 2019)

Comments

comments