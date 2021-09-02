Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 54 deaths, 1745 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fifty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 950, according to the September 2 report by the national information system.

Of 24 836 tests done in the past day, 1745 – about 7.02 per cent – proved positive.

To date, a total of 457 487 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 32 192 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1 111 in the past day.

The report said that 580 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 406 345.

There are 3872 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 134 in the past day, with 332 in intensive care, an increase of eight.

Thirty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 866.



The report said that 12 050 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 324 643.



A total of 1 180 497 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8313 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!