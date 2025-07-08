Bulgaria issues weather warnings for July 9 over forecast high temperatures, strong winds

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for July 9 because of forecast high temperatures, and the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather for several others because of forecast strong winds.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Silistra, Bourgas, Yambol, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

The districts subject to the Code Yellow warning are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Rousse, Plovdiv and Sofia district (as opposed to the district of Sofia city).

The remaining districts are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The meteorological bureau said on July 8 that over the next 24 hours, a cold atmospheric front will pass through the country.

Over the northwestern regions at night, and over the rest of northern Bulgaria and in places over southern Bulgaria, clouds will gather and there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms. Hail is possible.

Over the southeastern regions it will be mostly sunny.

Maximum temperatures on July 9 will be 26°-27° Celsius in the western regions and 38°-39° in the south-eastern ones.



In the mountainous areas of western Bulgaria, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms. They will be significant in quantity in the Stara Planina Mountains and hail is possible. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 29°, at 2000 metres about 17°.



Along the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, with short-term intervals of clouds. A weak to moderate southeast wind will blow, which will be from the northwest in the evening and for a short time will be strong. The maximum temperatures will be between 28° and 32°. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-26°.