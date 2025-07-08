EU Economy Commissioner: The euro will bring Bulgaria new opportunities, investments, jobs and growth

The euro will bring Bulgaria new opportunities, investment, jobs and growth, European Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference on July 8 after EU finance and economy ministers gave final and official approval to Bulgaria adopting the euro as its currency as of January 1 2026.

“Joining the euro area is about much more than replacing the lev with the euro,” Dombrovskis said.

“It is about building a brighter and more prosperous future for Bulgaria and its citizens at the heart of Europe,” he said.

The euro will bring new opportunities, investment, jobs and growth, he said: “That has been the experience of people in other euro area member states and it will also be the case for Bulgaria”.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov said in a message on X: “We did it! As of 1.1.2026, Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro.

“We thank all institutions, partners and everyone whose efforts made this landmark moment possible,” Zhelyazkov said.

The government remains committed to a smooth and effective transition to the euro in the interest of all citizens, he said.