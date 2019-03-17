Contemporary children’s book illustrations from the UK exhibited at Sofia’s ‘Kvadrat 500’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



An exhibition entitled “Drawing Words”, of contemporary children’s book illustrations from the UK, is on at the National Gallery’s “Kvadrat 500” in the Bulgarian capital city until May 12 2019.

The exhibition has been commissioned by the British Council and is being shown in Bulgaria in partnership with the British embassy.

“The 10 illustrators showcased have been selected for their distinctly personal and unique work, to offer a snapshot of the vibrant work being produced today and to manifest what makes Illustration such a far reaching and powerful art form,” the gallery said.

The programme of the exhibition will include children’s workshops where young artists will have the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the art form.

The exhibition is designed by the innovative Etcetera Studio with graphic design by Regular Practice and features:

• Jill Calder, Robert the Bruce (Birlinn)

• Lauren Carlin, A World of Your Own (Phaidon)

• Rebecca Cobb, Aunt Amelia (Macmillian Children’s Books)

• William Grill, The Wolves of Currumpaw (Flying Eye Books)

• Emily Hughes, Wild (Flying Eye Books)

• Yasmeen Ismail, Time for Bed, Fred! (Bloomsbury)

• Neal Layton, Emily Brown and the Thing (Hodder Children’s Books)

• David Mackintosh, Marshall Armstrong Is New to Our School (HarperCollins)

• Emily Rand, A Dog Day (Tate Publishing)

• David Roberts, Tinder (Hachette)

The Drawing Words exhibition in Sofia is part of the programme with which the British Council and the British embassy are marking the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the first office of the British Council in Bulgaria and 140 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the UK.

(Illustration: Emily Hughes, Wild. © Emily Hughes 2013)

Comments

comments