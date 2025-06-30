Sofia Airport concession-holder launches tender for design and construction of Terminal 3

Sofia Airport concession-holder SOF Connect said in a June 30 media statement that it had launched the tender procedure for the design and construction of Terminal 3, curbside, transportation centre and modernisation of the existing Terminal 2 at Vassil Levski Sofia Airport.

The company will invest 450 million leva in the project, and also foresees additional investments for equipment of 50 million leva, the statement said.

“This is the largest public infrastructure development project to be implemented in the country over the next five years,” SOF Connect chief executive Jesús Caballero said.

“We are confident that companies with proven expertise and a track record of successfully delivered major infrastructure projects will show interest in it, so that in 2031, Bulgaria will have an airport that meets the highest global standards,” Caballero said.

The scope of the tender procedure includes the design and construction of a new Terminal 3 with an area of 60 000 m² connecting to the existing Terminal 2 building, increasing the annual capacity of passenger process from seven million passengers to 20 million passengers, the statement said.

It said that this includes new arrival and departures facilities, centralised security checkpoint, offices and process facilities for airport users, a new boarding pier, and commercial areas.

The modernisation of the existing Terminal 2 main core building with an area of 72 000 m² includes expanding the commercial areas either landside or airside, converting existing passenger processing areas to airport users’ offices, support areas, refurbishment of existing airport systems (fire systems and ICT systems), as well as other items.

The statement said that the construction work will take place near the fully operational Terminal 2.

Phased execution must ensure continuous operations, passenger level of service, safety, and capacity.

Existing landside infrastructure such as parking facilities, access roads, and passenger circulation areas that must remain operational throughout the construction period.

The statement said that SOF Connect invites entities to indicate their interest in implementing the project by submitting a Letter of Interest till October 15 2025.

Once the letters are reviewed and analysed by the airport operator, the tender procedure will be officially launched through publication of a notice at: https://sofia-airport.eu/en/business/procurements/

(Artists impression of Terminal 3: Vassil Levski Sofia Airport)