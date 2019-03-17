National Council of Religious Communities in Bulgaria condemns terrorist attack on mosques in New Zealand

Share this: Facebook

The National Council of Religious Communities in Bulgaria has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, that resulted in 49 Muslims being killed and dozens injured during Friday prayers.

“This inhuman act, committed with particular brutality and cynicism, cannot be justified in any way,” the council said.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. At this difficult moment, we mourn with the relatives of the fallen and express our full support for the New Zealand Muslim community,” the statement said.

The council once again appealed for intolerance for all manifestations of racism, xenophobia and intolerance.

“We call on the media, politicians and society to pay particular attention to acts of hate speech and the incitement of ethnic and religious intolerance.”

Founded in 2008, the National Council of Religious Communities in Bulgaria brings together representatives of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, the Muslim faith, the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Central Israelite Religious Council, the United Evangelical Churches and the Roman Catholic diocese.

