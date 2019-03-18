European Music Festival 2019 begins in Sofia on March 21: From Vladigerov to Vivaldi

The European Music Festival 2019, part of Sofia municipality’s cultural events calendar and co-organised by the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, begins on March 21 with a programme up to June 23.
Selected extracts from the programme include:
March 21, 7pm, Bulgaria Hall: Pancho Vladigerov – 120th anniversary (grand opening).
Soloist: Mario Hossen, Violin
Sofia Philharmonic
Conductor: Georgi Dimitrov
Programme: Pancho Vladigerov: Jewish Poem, Op. 47
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 1 in F minor, Op. 11
Divertimento for a Large Symphonic Orchestra
April 12, 7.30pm, Bulgaria Hall: Fortieth anniversary of Pim-Pam Children’s Choir.
Pim-Pam Children’s Choir, conducted by Irena Hristova
Classic FM Radio Orchestra
Conductor: Grigor Palikarov
April 19, 11am, Bulgaria Hall: A Musical Journey.
Music and text by Dobri Paliev
A children’s concert with percussion instruments
April 23, 7.30pm, Bulgaria Hall: World-Renowned Soloists.
Anton Barakhovsky, Violin
Kyril Zlotnikov, Cello
Plamena Mangova, Piano
Classic FM Radio Orchestra
Conductor: Luciano Di Martino
Program: Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme
Melody and Valse-Scherzo for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 34
Liszt: Fantasy on Hungarian Themes, S. 123
Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano, and Orchestra in C Major
May 8, 7pm, Sofia University Ceremonial Hall: Handel’s The Messiah
May 15, 7pm, National Academy of Music Concert Hall: All All-Pancho Vladigerov Chamber Concert
May 31, 7pm, Bulgaria Hall: Tango and Campanella
Soloist: Mila Georgieva, Violin
Classic FM Radio Orchestra
Conductor: Maxim Eshkenazy
Program: Ravel, Paganini, Brahms, Piazzolla, Gardel
June 23, 8pm, National Palace of Culture Hall One: Nemanja Radulovic and Double Sens Orchestra present the programme Fire Strings.
Music by Vivaldi – The Four Seasons
Rimsky-Korsakov – Scheherazade
Dvořák – Songs My Mother Taught Me
Khachaturian – Sabre Dance
Serbian traditional songs.
For full details of the programme and tickets, please visit the Cantus Firmus website.
(Image: Robert Proksa/sxc.hu)