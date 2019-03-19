Bulgarian President declares May 26 as day of European Parliament elections

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev has issued a decree that the country’s European Parliament elections will be held on May 26, his office said in a statement on March 19.

The date was no surprise. At EU level, a timeframe of May 23 to 26 had been agreed for countries to vote in European Parliament elections, but Bulgaria traditionally holds elections on Sundays.

The majority of EU countries, 21 including Bulgaria, will be holding their European Parliament elections on May 26.

The Bulgarian election date will be on a long weekend, because Friday May 24 is the Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Literature Day, the feast day of Saints Cyril and Methodius.

Bulgaria will elect 17 members of the European Parliament, unchanged from the number elected in 2014, irrespective of changes planned for the number of MEPs from some EU countries as a result of changed population numbers, and the concept that the UK would have no MEPs because of Brexit.

To be eligible for election, a Bulgarian MEP candidate must be at least 21. Voting age is 18.

