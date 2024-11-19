The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria issues weather warnings over strong winds forecast for November 20

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s national meteorological office has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for November 20 because of forecast strong winds.

The districts subject to the warning are Montana, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Plovdiv and Sofia district (as distinct from the district of Sofia City).

All other districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of strong winds, with the exception of two districts – Vidin and Blagoevgrad – which are Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 49 deaths, 1278 new cases registered

The Sofia Globe staff

Ukraine vows to continue offensive in east

VOANews
Bulgarian soldiers holding Kalashnikov semi automatic rifles

Bulgaria increases military retirement age to 55 to cope with shortage of personnel

The Sofia Globe staff