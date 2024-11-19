Bulgaria issues weather warnings over strong winds forecast for November 20

Bulgaria’s national meteorological office has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for November 20 because of forecast strong winds.

The districts subject to the warning are Montana, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Plovdiv and Sofia district (as distinct from the district of Sofia City).

All other districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of strong winds, with the exception of two districts – Vidin and Blagoevgrad – which are Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.