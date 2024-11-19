On 1000th day of Russia’s full-scale war, Bulgaria pledges unwavering support for Ukraine

A thousand days of unrelenting Russian terror have not broken the indomitable Ukrainian spirit and courage, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on X on November 19, adding that Bulgaria stands resolute in its unwavering support for the heroic people of Ukraine in their struggle for freedom,independence, peace and prosperity.

“Justice shall prevail,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said, in its message marking 1000 days of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine.

According to the Bulgarian government’s official website on Ukrainians with temporary protection in Bulgaria, a total of 3 398 551 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

A total of 197 580 have been registered for temporary protection, and 60 864 remain in Bulgaria, with 5961 accommodated through a Bulgarian state support system.

The European Commission (EC) said on November 19 that stands firm in its commitment and solidarity with Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the EU and its member states have mobilised unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and military assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainians, totalling so far around 124 billion euro,” the EC said.

“We have provided protection to four million people who fled the war, led international efforts to support Ukraine’s sovereignty, security and reconstruction, as well as to hold Russia accountable. We have put in place a set of far-reaching sanctions against Russia and its leadership,” it said.

Address in a special sitting of the European Parliament via video link on November 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the EU for its continuing support and said that Ukraine, all of Europe and our partners in America and around the world have succeeded not only in “preventing Putin from taking Ukraine” but also in defending the freedom of all European nations.

“Putin remains smaller than the united strength of Europe. I urge you not to forget this, and not to forget how much Europe is capable of achieving,” Zelenskyy said.

“We can surely push Russia towards a just peace. Peace is what we desire the most,” he said.

While thanking its partners for their support for Ukraine’s Peace Formula, a Ukraine-led initiative to achieve a just conclusion to the war, Zelenskyy said that Russia’s war must be met with firm sanctions, especially against it’s so-called “shadow tankers” transporting crude oil and petroleum products.

“Putin can kill as long as these tankers operate,” he said. “You know very well that Putin does not value people or rules, only money and power. These are the things we must take away from him to restore peace.”

Zelenskyy told MEPs: “No one can enjoy calm water amid the storm. We must do everything we can to end this war fairly and justly. A thousand days of war is a tremendous challenge. We must make the next year the year of peace.”

The majority of European Parliament political group leaders reaffirmed their firm support for Ukraine, calling on the EU’s leadership to deliver the necessary arms for Ukraine to win the war, including air defence systems, long-range missiles, tanks and drones.

In light of the recent US elections, MEPs said Europe must stay united and take up more responsibility, while continuing to provide financial and humanitarian aid.

Several group leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s EU and Nato membership aspirations, as well as for the creation of a true European defence pillar.

