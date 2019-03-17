Sofia City Art Gallery showing selection of video art works

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



An exhibition of a selection from the collection of video art works of the Sofia City Art Gallery is on until April 14 2019, the gallery said.

Artists represented at the exhibition include Olivier Bardin, Mariana Vassileva, Daniela Kostova, Cvetan Krastev, Kiril Kuzmanov, Nadezhda Oleg Lyahova, Ivan Moudov, Adelina Popnedeleva, Rassim, Kalin Serapionov, Nedko Solakov, Kamen Stoyanov and Krassimir Terziev.

The video art works “comment on contemporary social issues which have been valid for the Bulgarian society in the recent years,” the gallery said.

“One of the contributions of Sofia City Art Gallery to the contemporary art in our country is the possession of over 50 videos, acquired between 2008 and 2018, which makes it the richest public collection of contemporary video art in Bulgaria.

“The aim of the exhibition is to explore the contents of this collection, as it in itself is a reflection of the themes on which the artists have worked from the 1990s to date. Despite the large variety, the critical view on the contemporaneity, which is also the connection between the exhibited works, has proved to be dominating.”

Sofia City Art Gallery’s website has details of its address and working hours.

Comments

comments