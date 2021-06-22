Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 17 yellow zones, 11 green zones – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Seventeen districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 yellow zones and the remaining 11 are green zones, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending June 20.

A yellow zone means an infection rate of 20 to 59.9 per 100 000 population and a green zone means an infection rate of less than 20 per 100 000 population.

The situation shown by the NCIPD report is in contrast to a week earlier, when 22 districts were yellow zones and six were green zones. The week before that, half of the districts were shown to be yellow zones and half orange zones, the latter meaning an infection rate of 60 to 119.9 per 100 000 population.

It also is in contrast to the seven consecutive weeks, ending at the beginning of May 2021, when every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 red zone – meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population.

Currently, the districts classified as yellow zones are the city and district of Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Vidin, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

The districts classified as green zones are Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Kurdzhali, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Razgrad, Silistra and Haskovo.

The infection rate is the highest in the district of Vidin, 51 per 100 000 population, and lowest in the district of Bourgas, 11 per 100 000 population.

In the city of Sofia, the infection rate is 29 per 100 000, in the district of Plovdiv 22, in the district of Varna 19.79 and in the district of Rousse 24 per 100 000 population, according to the NCIPD report.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!