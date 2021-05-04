For seventh week, every district in Bulgaria is a Covid-19 ‘red zone’

Share this: Facebook

For a seventh consecutive week, all of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning a rate of infection of 120 or higher per 100 000 population.

This is according to the weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, covering the 14-period up to May 2.

Compared with the previous six weeks, rates of infection are generally going down.

Last week’s report, for the 14-day period up to April 25, showed seven districts with rates of infection higher than 400 per 100 000 population. The new report shows none above the 400-mark.

There are six districts above the 300-mark.

The rate of infection is highest in the district of Varna, at 348 per 100 000 population. Last week’s report showed the rate of infection in the district as 453 per 100 000 population.

In the district of Pernik, the rate is 345 per 100 000 population, down from 426 per 100 000 population.

In the city of Sofia, the rate is 308 per 100 000 population (down from 448 last week) and in the district of Sofia, the rate is 327 per 100 000 population (down from 439 last week).

Other districts above the 300-mark, as at May 2, were Stara Zagora (300) and Dobrich (318).

(Illustration: Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

