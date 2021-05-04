Low-flying practice flights over Bulgaria’s capital ahead of Armed Forces Day

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Air Force aircraft will carry out low-flying practice flights over Alexander Nevsky Square in capital city Sofia on May 5 ahead of the following day’s Armed Forces Day, the Ministry of Defence said.

The practice flights, by helicopters and other aircraft, will take place between 9.55am and 10.45am, with a reserve time window from 1.40pm to 2.30pm the same day, the ministry said.

The flypasts on May 6 will take place between 9.55am and 10.45am, according to the statement.

Bulgarian military units will hold a dress rehearsal for the Armed Forces Day ceremony on May 5 from 9.30am in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier near Sveti Sofia church.

The rehearsal will be held in strict compliance with anti-epidemic measures, the Defence Ministry said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!