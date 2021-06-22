Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll hits 18 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 10 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 000, according to the June 22 report by the national information system.

Bulgaria passed the 17 000-mark in its Covid-19 death toll on May 10, the 16 000-mark on April 26, the 15 000-mark on April 17, the 14 000-mark on April 7, the 13 000-mark on March 30, the 12 000-mark on March 22, the 11 000-mark on March 12, the 10 000-mark on February 25, the 9000-mark on January 30 and the 8000-mark on January 8.

Of 16 070 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria on June 21, a total of 120 – about 0.74 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 421 152 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that there are 9966 active cases. This is the first time since October 16 2020 that the number of active cases in Bulgaria has been below the 10 000-mark.

According to the report, 370 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 393 186.

There are 1698 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, 47 fewer than the figure in the previous day’s report, with 200 in intensive care, a decrease of seven.

No medical personnel tested positive in the past day, leaving the total to date at 13 437, the report said. This is the third consecutive day that no medical personnel have been reported to have tested positive.

So far, 1 668 677 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8505 on June 21.

A total of 753 375 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure includes 4549 people who completed the vaccination cycle on June 21.

