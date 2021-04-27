Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 16 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 194 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 16 101, according to the April 27 report by the national information system.

Bulgaria passed the 15 000-mark in its death toll on April 17, the 14 000-mark in its Covid-19 death toll on April 7, and the 13 000-mark on March 30.

Of 14 023 tests done in the past day, 1759 – about 12.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 399 259 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 54 115 active cases, a decrease of 2535 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that in the past day, 4100 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 329 043.

There are 7669 patients in hospital, 411 fewer than the figure in the April 26 report, with 724 in intensive care, a decrease of 22.

Forty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 13 086.

A total of 10 910 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 734 150.

So far, 169 868 people have received a second dose, including 5902 in the past 24 hours, according to the report.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

