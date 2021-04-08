Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 14 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 116 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 14 034, according to the April 8 report by the national information system.

Of 17 713 tests done in the past 24 hours, 3556 – about 20.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 364 419 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 71 720 active cases, an increase of 963 in the past 24 hours.

There are 10 429 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 74 in the past day, with 777 in intensive care, an increase of 22.

Eighty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 12 368.

The report said that to date, 533 453 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered, including 13 819 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 107 747 people have received a second dose, an increase of 2902 in the past 24 hours.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!