Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast thunderstorms on June 13

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for eight districts because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain on June 13.

The eight districts are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Pernik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for eight districts: Kurdzhali, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Sofia city, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo and Pleven.

The remaining districts are classified as Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

