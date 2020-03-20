European Commission approves 77M euro for Sofia waste management

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission said on March 20 that it has approved an investment of 77 million euro from the European Regional Development Fund to upgrade the integrated waste management system in the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia.

In a statement, the Commission said that the funding would “support the construction of a high-efficient plant for the simultaneous production of heat and electricity, using fuel derived from unrecyclable municipal waste.”

“Reduce, reuse, repair, recycle, recover and dispose: this investment is in line with the EU’s Waste Framework Directive and it’s essential for a modern, efficient and sustainable waste management system in Sofia,” the Commissioner for cohesion and reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said in the statement.

This project is the final part of a 3-phase waste management programme to reduce the environmental impact of waste, improve recycling and stimulate investment in waste management in Sofia, the statement said.

Last year, the Commission also approved Bulgaria’s request for about 94 million euro in state aid for the construction and operation of the Sofia co-generation plant.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

Comments

comments