Poll: Support for Bulgaria joining euro rose to 54% over past year

Fifty-four per cent of Bulgarians are in favour of the country adopting the EU’s common currency the euro, a gain of six percentage points compared with 2020, according to the results of a Flash Eurobarometer survey released on July 9.

Forty-four per cent are opposed, a drop of six percentage points, while two per cent are undecided, unchanged compared with last year.

The poll found that 47 per cent of Bulgarians believed that adopting the euro would have positive consequences for the country, a gain of five percentage points compared with 2020, while 49 per cent said that it would have negative consequences, a drop of four percentage points.

However, 77 per cent said that they were worried that going over from the lev to the euro would result in abusive price setting, while 21 per cent did not share this concern.

Forty-seven per cent believed that adopting the euro would mean that Bulgaria would lose control over its economic policy, while 49 per cent said that it would mean the country losing part of its identity.

Asked if Bulgaria was ready to adopt the euro, 72 per cent said no, an increase of one percentage point in the past year, while 23 per cent said that it was. Five per cent said that they did not know.

Asked when Bulgaria should adopt the euro, 25 per cent of those polled said “as soon as possible”.

Thirty-six per cent said “after a certain time”, 17 per cent said “as late as possible”, 20 per cent said “never” and three per cent said that they did not know.

The Flash Eurobarometer poll was done in the seven EU countries that are not members of the euro zone: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

Overall, 57 per cent of respondents are in favour of introducing the euro in their country.

Opinion is most positive in Romania (75 per cent in favour) and Hungary (69 per cent).

Across all of the EU countries surveyed, except Czech Republic, there has been an increase in the proportion in favour of introducing the euro compared to 2020.

The largest increases were in Romania (from 63 per cent to 75 per cent) and Sweden (from 35 per cent to 43 per cent).

(Photo: Pierre Amerlynck/freeimages.com)

