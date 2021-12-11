Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 77 deaths, 1719 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 77 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 29 459, according to the December 11 report by the unified information portal.

The report said that of those who died in the past day, 92.21 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Of 38 131 tests done in the past day, 1719 – about 4.51 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 713 083 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 97 416 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 687 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2329 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 586 208.

There are 5242 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 494 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 628 in intensive care, a decrease of 15 compared with the December 10 report.

Forty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 705.

So far, 3 484 650 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 222 in the past day.

A total of 1 835 785 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6943 in the past day, while 165 617 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 9128 in the past day.

