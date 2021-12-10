Bulgarian President Radev to hand government mandate on December 11

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian President Roumen Radev will hand the mandate to form a government to the prime minister-designate of the We Continue the Change (WCC) party on December 11, according to a notice on the presidency’s website.

WCC won the largest share of the vote in the November parliamentary elections, giving it the first shot at forming a government, a task that two legislatures elected in April and July did not accomplish.

After weeks of talks with three other groups – Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Slavi Trifonov’s ITN and Democratic Bulgaria coalition – WCC’s co-leaders said on December 10 that a coalition agreement has now been signed.

WWC co-leader Kiril Petkov, who is widely reported to be the coalition’s nominee for prime minister, told Bulgarian National Radio that the agreement outlined the detailed policies that the new Cabinet would pursue.

After the mandate-handing ceremony, the line-up of the proposed Cabinet would be presented at 1pm on December 11 in the National Assembly building, Bulgarian National Television reported.

WCC was also gathering the necessary signatures from MPs to call a special sitting of Parliament on December 13 to hold a government investiture vote, Bulgarian National Radio said.

(Photo of WWC co-leaders Assen Vassilev and Kiril Petkov via WCC’s Facebook page)

