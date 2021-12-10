‘Code Orange’ weather warning for 4 districts in southern Bulgaria on December 11

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for four districts for December 11 because of forecast heavy rain and strong winds.

The four districts are Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kurdzhali and Haskovo.

Twenty districts were issued the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather.

Most of western Bulgaria was issued the warning for forecast heavy rain – the city and district of Sofia, as well as the districts of Pernik, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Lovech and Gabrovo.

Districts in eastern Bulgaria were issued the warning for forecast heavy winds – Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Shoumen, Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas, Yambol and Sliven.

A warning for gale-strength winds and moderately high waves was in effect for the entire length of Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

The district of Stara Zagora was issued a “Code Yellow” warning for both heavy rain and strong winds,

The remaining four districts in northwestern Bulgaria – Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Pleven – were assigned “Code Green”, meaning that no weather warning is in effect.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

